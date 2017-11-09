Nevada execution in doubt with paralytic drug out
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — Nevada's first inmate execution in 11 years is in doubt after a state court judge ordered a paralytic drug removed from a never-before-used lethal injection plan.
A lawyer for the state attorney general's office said they'll appeal Thursday's order to the Nevada Supreme Court.
Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti modified a state prisons plan to use a never-before-tried three-drug combination for the execution of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier.
She rejected the paralytic cisatracurium (sis-at-rah-KYUR'-ee-um). Prison officials also planned to use the sedative diazepam (di-AHZ'-uh-pam) commonly known as Valium and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil).
Federal public defenders argue the paralytic could prevent observers from seeing if Dozier suffers during his death, which had be scheduled for next week.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop