New HR job to handle Iowa Statehouse harassment complaints

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are creating a human resources manager position to oversee Statehouse harassment complaints, six weeks after the state agreed to a $1.75 million settlement with a former Senate staffer who said she was sexually harassed in the GOP caucus office.

Staff for the GOP-controlled House and Senate plan to hire the director of human resources before the legislative session begins in January, said Ed Failor, a senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix. The job, posted since late October, closes Friday.

The new position will be a resource to lawmakers as well as nonpartisan and partisan staffs. The job description does not directly reference sexual harassment issues, though it notes the director will "train managers to supervise employees in compliance with state and federal laws and applicable policies and procedures, including anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies and procedures."

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Clear Lake Republican, said in a statement that the caucus "will not tolerate any form of harassment. Period." She said the position would "provide employees with a professional to handle any questions or complaints that they may have."

Senate staffer Kirsten Anderson filed the lawsuit after being fired in 2013, hours after reporting sexual harassment in the GOP caucus office. There also have been growing complaints about alleged sexual harassment at state capitols around the country following sexual abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The hiring decision is being made within the chambers and does not involve an independent state agency. In August, Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix said in a statement his office would consider entering a "contractual relationship" with the Iowa Department of Administrative Services to provide "human resources to the Iowa Senate."

It was a joint decision between DAS and legislative leadership for the state agency not to get involved in the hiring, Senate officials said. A DAS spokeswoman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds has previously said there should be some level of independence as the Legislature investigates issues related to sexual harassment. Brenna Smith, Reynolds' press secretary, said in a statement the governor "is encouraged by the steps the legislature is taking to ensure a safe work environment."

Experts on sexual harassment issues say the in-house setup raises questions about accountability. Jennifer Drobac, a professor at Indiana University's law school who studies sexual harassment, said there needs to be clarity on where this manager will report. The job description notes the person will work independently to review and investigate issues, but the exact structure of command is still being sorted out, according to Senate staff.

Separately, Democrats have criticized Dix's leadership as minority leader during alleged office incidents. They've also criticized him for his follow-up response to the lawsuit award. He has emphasized repeatedly that Anderson was fired because of poor work performance.