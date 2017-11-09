News / World

Pacific trade pact leaders due to meet on new deal

President and CEO of UL Keith William, right, speaks as EO of Malong Huang Dinglong looks on during the second day of the APEC CEO Summit taking place ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Dinh Hoang)

President and CEO of UL Keith William, right, speaks as EO of Malong Huang Dinglong looks on during the second day of the APEC CEO Summit taking place ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Dinh Hoang)

DANANG, Vietnam — Leaders of the countries participating in a Pacific Rim trade pact abandoned by President Donald Trump have agreed to meet and work out details of a deal.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Friday that he was "reasonably confident" the 11 countries remaining in the Trans-Pacific Partnership would have a basic agreement.

His comments to a business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum followed conflicting reports that a basic agreement had been reached.

Najib said officials met until 3 a.m. Friday trying to bridge their differences and produce a statement for the leaders of their countries to endorse.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular