Panama: Ex-president's sons got $50M in 'undue payments'

PANAMA CITY — Panamanian prosecutors say two sons of ex-President Ricardo Martinelli are suspected of receiving more than $50 million in "undue payments" from a Brazilian construction giant at the centre of an international bribe scandal.

The Attorney General's Office says the allegations are based on information from a co-operating witness in the investigation, the former Panama manager for Brazil's Odebrecht.

It said Thursday in a statement that multimillion-dollar transfers went to Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enriquez Martinelli through accounts in Panama and abroad in 2010-2014.

The family has denied involvement by the sons in the bribery scandal, which has implicated people close to both the elder Martinelli and the current government.