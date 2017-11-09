Part of Atlanta airport evacuated after fuel spill
ATLANTA — Part of the world's busiest airport in Atlanta has been evacuated after a fuel spill.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials told news outlets that more than 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled, causing plane passengers and people waiting at three gates to evacuate Thursday. The fuel spill happened near a domestic plane near Concourse E.
Fire department officials told WXIA-TV that the plane was being
Officials say the leak has stopped. No injuries were reported.
The Atlanta Fire Department and the Department of Aviation are cleaning up the spill.
