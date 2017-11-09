Pennsylvania trooper shot in traffic stop has 2nd surgery
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop has undergone a successful second surgery and is still listed in critical condition.
A state police spokesman says Cpl. Seth Kelly underwent surgery Thursday, a day after authorities said the 13-year veteran likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived following a shootout Tuesday.
Kelly suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg after the traffic stop erupted into a close-quarters gunfight along a busy road north of Philadelphia.
Twenty-two-year-old suspect Daniel Khalil Clary faces charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. Authorities say troopers suspected him of driving under the influence of marijuana. He was also shot.
