Pennsylvania trooper shot in traffic stop has 2nd surgery

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was shot several times during a traffic stop has undergone a successful second surgery and is still listed in critical condition.

A state police spokesman says Cpl. Seth Kelly underwent surgery Thursday, a day after authorities said the 13-year veteran likely saved his own life by applying a tourniquet to his leg before help arrived following a shootout Tuesday.

Kelly suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder area and to his leg after the traffic stop erupted into a close-quarters gunfight along a busy road north of Philadelphia.