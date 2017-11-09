Philippines says government militia killed Italian priest

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine state prosecutors say an investigation has shown that government militiamen gunned down an Italian Catholic missionary in a 2011 attack.

Prosecutors suspect the attack may have been carried out with the knowledge of two army commanders in the country's volatile south.

A Department of Justice panel led by senior state prosecutor Peter Ong recommended murder complaints to be filed against a dozen suspects, including the militiamen and two army commanders, for the October 2011 killing of Rev. Fausto Tentorio, a popular anti-mining advocate in Arakan town in North Cotabato.