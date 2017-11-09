Police ID officers who were shot, say they're recovering

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Police say two Atlanta-area officers are recovering in hospitals a day after they were shot.

Forest Park police Sgt. Kelli Flanigan said Thursday that Officer Timothy Sterrett was shot in the neck and underwent surgery, and Officer Demarkus Hutcherson was recovering from a leg wound.

Police have said the incident began Wednesday morning with a report of a man driving recklessly on a motorcycle and not wearing a helmet. He was later identified as 30-year-old James Jacob Bailey.

When Bailey fled on foot and ran behind a house, police say the officers followed and were shot in an exchange of gunfire with him.