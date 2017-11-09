Pope seeks to defuse Korean tensions, boost nuke disarmament

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is seeking to defuse rising nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula and boost support for disarmament efforts with a Vatican conference that brings together 11 Nobel Peace prize winners, U.N. and NATO officials and a handful of countries with the bomb.

For some analysts, Francis' address Friday will offer a welcome break in the heated war of words between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, as Trump continues his first trip to Asia as president.