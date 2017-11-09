Probe into camera erasure in Penn St frat death completed
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A prosecutor will announce next week the results of an investigation into the deletion of security camera footage at a Penn State fraternity house where a pledge was fatally injured in February after a hazing ritual.
Fourteen former members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity face criminal charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.
Piazza died of a fractured skull and other injuries two days after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs.
Footage retrieved from the frat's extensive system of security cameras captured many of the events that day. But prosecutors say a fraternity member erased key footage from a basement camera.
District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller plans a Monday afternoon press conference.
