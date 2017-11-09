Pullout from Pacific Rim trade pact leaves US on sidelines

DANANG, Vietnam — President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a far-reaching Pacific Rim trade pact is having scant impact on fast-growing trade in the region.

As Trump heads for an annual regional summit in Vietnam, the 11 remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership are working on a new agreement without U.S. A rival trade grouping is gaining ground. And Vietnam is still benefiting from booming trade and investment even without the TPP advantage.