Romania: relatives of ex-King Michael, 96, embroiled in row

BUCHAREST, Romania — Three generations of Romania's royal family are embroiled in a very public row over the situation of the estranged grandson of Romania's ailing last monarch, King Michael.

Michael's daughter, Princess Elena, on Thursday accused her son, Nicholas Medforth-Mills, of disregarding "the privacy, suffering and dignity of my father," in a statement issued by the royal house.

Her comments came after the royal house filed a complaint to Swiss police Tuesday alleging Medforth-Mills had tried to force his way into his grandfather's home. Medforth-Mills accuses his relatives of trying to discredit him.

Michael, 96, who has leukemia and skin cancer, is one of the few leaders from the years of World War II still living. He occupied the throne during 1927-1930 and again from 1940 until 1947, when communists forced him to abdicate.