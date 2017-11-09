RT editor says company will register as foreign agent in US
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The chief editor of Kremlin-funded satellite TV channel RT says the company will accede to a U.S. demand to register as a foreign agent but intends to challenge the issue in court.
RT reported Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice has demanded the registration be done by Monday. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.
Chief editor Margarita Simonyan said that failure to register could mean the arrest of RT's American director and the freezing of its accounts.
She said on RT's Russian-language
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit, to come into effect Dec. 3
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno