Settlement: Red River determines Texas-Oklahoma border
DALLAS — Texas landowners who live along a river separating them from Oklahoma have reached a settlement with federal officials saying the Texas border lies with the meandering flow of the river.
A federal judge on Wednesday approved the terms that settle a long-running dispute involving the Bureau of Land Management and property owners along the Red River.
The landowners filed a 2015 lawsuit after agency surveyors set markers appearing to lay claim to private land.
The BLM had argued the river has shifted as much as 2 miles (3.2
Robert Henneke, a lawyer for the landowners, says the agency's claims amounted to an unlawful federal land grab.
