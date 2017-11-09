Sexual assault claims in NYC school locker room investigated

NEW YORK — An investigation in underway by police and the city Department of Education at a New York City school campus where authorities say several teenage boys were sexually assaulted in a locker room.

The New York Police Department says four 14-year-old boys have told officials that they were inappropriately touched by older male students at It Takes A Village Academy, part of the Samuel J. Tilden Educational Complex in Brooklyn.

The attacks happened in September and October.