Sheriff: Deputies kill Mississippi man outside burning house

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — A Mississippi sheriff says law officers shot a man to death after he pointed a gun at first responders outside his own burning home.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell tells local news outlets that investigators believe the man set his own house on fire Thursday. He says the man pointed a gun at firefighters and a utility worker. When deputies went to arrest him, Waddell says the man pointed the gun at them. That's when the man was shot.

The man's name was not immediately released. Waddell also withheld details about the deputy or deputies who shot the man. He did not immediately return a call Thursday for comment.