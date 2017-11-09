Starbucks adds new holiday drinks, offers 2-for-1 deal
SEATTLE — Starbucks is kicking off its holiday season by offering two drinks for the price of one.
From Thursday through Monday, customers who buy one holiday beverage get a second one free. The offer is valid only from 2-5 p.m.
Two new holiday drinks have been added to the Starbucks menu this year, including a toasted white chocolate mocha and a chestnut praline chai tea latte.
The Seattle-based beverage giant says the buy one, get one free offer is part of its "Give Good" campaign and encourages customers to share their extra drink with someone. It has used the event to launch its holiday offerings for several years.
