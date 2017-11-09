Study: Most student loan fraud claims involve for-profits
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Students who attended for-profit colleges filed more than 98
The study by The Century Foundation represents the most thorough analysis to date of the nearly 100,000 loan forgiveness claims known as borrower
The report comes as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faces criticism for erasing two Obama-era regulations that would have added protections for students. Review of tens of thousands of claims has stalled and the AP reported last month that the department now is considering abandoning the practice of full loan cancellation in
The study found "a disproportionate concentration of predatory
The Education Department did not respond to a request for comment.
Of the more than 98,800 complaints received by the department as of mid-August, 98.6
More than 75,000, or 76
"The for-profit college industry scams students across the country and taxpayers and that's why the industry, including industry insiders who are now staffing the Department of Education, is now fighting so hard against rules that would clarify the borrower
Steve Gunderson, president of Career Education Colleges and Universities, the industry lobbying group, dismissed the report as an attack on the industry. He suggested that the Obama administration was to blame for the influx of borrower-
"It doesn't surprise me that the Century Foundation issued a report suggesting for-profit colleges are to blame for borrower
For-profit colleges expanded dramatically over the past two decades, with
The Obama administration cracked down hard on for-profit colleges, pressuring Corinthian and ITT to close and approved at least $655 million in loan cancellations from those chains in recent years. At the same time, the administration also passed revisions to the borrower
DeVos moved to dismantle or stall those provisions. There's now a backlog of 87,000 complaints that haven't been ruled on. DeVos said she intends to fight fraud, but believes the Obama revisions were written too broadly and could allow for unsubstantiated claims.
In an interview with Politico published last week, DeVos suggested there was no substantial difference between for-profit and non-profit schools. "Let's be clear, it's for-profit or not-for-profit is simply a matter of tax status — fraud anywhere needs to be rooted out," she told the publication.
But Tariq Habash, one of the authors of the Century report, said the study offers evidence to the contrary.
"This highlights a clear difference between for-profits and non-profits. It's not just the tax statuses. It's the control structure that governs these entities," Habash said.
For-profits, he said, "are financially motivated to maximize their profits, they have conflicting interests and one will always win over the other."
___
Follow Maria Danilova on Twitter at https://twitter.com/m_education_ap
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery