The Latest: Man accused of attacking Sen. Rand Paul in court

A man accused of attacking Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

10 a.m.

A longtime neighbour accused of assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and breaking six of his ribs pleaded not guilty to assault in court in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Rene Boucher pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge Thursday in connection with the attack as Paul mowed his lawn in the neighbourhood where they both live.

Boucher was wearing a suit and barely spoke in the courtroom, only saying "yes sir" to a judge. He showed no emotion and kept his head down during the brief proceeding.

Boucher faces up to a year in jail if convicted on the charge. Boucher, Paul's next-door neighbour , is accused of attacking the Washington lawmaker last Friday.

Boucher is next due in court Nov. 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

4:20 a.m.

The neighbour of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul accused of assaulting the Kentucky Republican while he was mowing his lawn is scheduled to appear in court.

Rene Boucher is charged with misdemeanour fourth-degree assault. His arraignment is set for Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Paul wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he suffered six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, which is excess fluid around the lungs. The injuries have sidelined Paul from the Senate as he recovers at his home.

The ongoing mystery is what led to the assault. Boucher's attorney has called it "a very regrettable dispute" that was "trivial."

Paul and Boucher have been neighbours for 17 years in a gated community.