The Latest: Man accused of attacking Sen. Rand Paul in court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Latest on the court appearance of a man accused of attacking Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (all times local):
10 a.m.
Rene Boucher pleaded not guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge Thursday in connection with the attack as Paul mowed his lawn.
Boucher was wearing a suit and barely spoke in the courtroom, only saying "yes sir" to a judge. He showed no emotion and kept his head down during the brief proceeding.
Boucher faces up to a year in jail if convicted on the charge.
Boucher is next due in court Nov. 30 for a pre-trial hearing.
4:20 a.m.
Rene Boucher is charged with
Paul wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he suffered six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, which is excess fluid around the lungs. The injuries have sidelined Paul from the Senate as he recovers at his home.
The ongoing mystery is what led to the assault. Boucher's attorney has called it "a very regrettable dispute" that was "trivial."
Paul and Boucher have been
A Paul friend says the senator was tackled from behind and slammed to the ground Friday.
