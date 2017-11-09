The Latest: Nevada execution postponed over paralytic drug

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a plan for Nevada to use an untried three-drug combination to execute its first death-row inmate in 11 years (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

State prisons officials are postponing Nevada's first inmate execution in 11 years after a state court judge ordered a paralytic drug removed from a never-before-used lethal injection plan.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Thursday the planned execution on Tuesday of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier (DOH'-sher) has been called off pending Nevada Supreme Court review of the judge's ruling.

A lawyer for the state attorney general's office told Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti the state objects to her order to remove the paralytic cisatracurium (sis-at-rah-KYUR'-ee-um) from the three-drug execution protocol.

Dozier quit appeals and volunteered to be put to death, and the judge says the state could go forward with the sedative diazepam (di-AHZ'-uh-pam and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil).

The judge granted a stay of the execution until there's a ruling from the state high court.

____

2:30 p.m.

Nevada's first inmate execution in 11 years is in doubt after a state court judge ordered a paralytic drug removed from a never-before-used lethal injection plan.

A lawyer for the state attorney general's office said they'll appeal Thursday's order to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti modified a state prisons plan to use a never-before-tried three-drug combination for the execution of twice-convicted murderer Scott Raymond Dozier.

She rejected the paralytic cisatracurium (sis-at-rah-KYUR'-ee-um). Prison officials also planned to use the sedative diazepam (di-AHZ'-uh-pam) commonly known as Valium and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl (FEN'-tah-nil).