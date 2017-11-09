The Latest: Lebanon PM's party calls for his return

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Latest on developments in Saudi Arabia (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

The political party of Prime Minister Saad Hariri is calling for his immediate return to Lebanon after he announced his resignation in a strange, pre-recorded statement from Saudi Arabia.

Following a meeting of his Saudi-aligned Future Party in Beirut Thursday, the party issued a statement saying it was "necessary" for Hariri to return "to restore Lebanon's dignity and respect."

The statement read by former Prime Minister Fuad Saniora seemed to indicate that Hariri is being held in Saudi Arabia against his will.

Hariri resigned his post abruptly on Saturday in a pre-recorded speech from Saudi Arabia and has not returned to Lebanon.

In his absence, Lebanon has been awash with speculation the 47-year old prime minister may be held against his will in Saudi Arabia. Saudi officials have denied Hariri is under house arrest.

___

5:30 p.m.

Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens out of Lebanon amid skyrocketing tensions between their two governments.

A brief statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency called on all Saudis living in or visiting Lebanon to depart, and warned against travel to the country.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri shocked his country Saturday when he announced in a televised statement out of Saudi Arabia that he was resigning. He has not been seen in Lebanon since.

He said his country had been taken hostage by the militant group Hezbollah, a partner in his coalition government and a major foe of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia says it considers Hezbollah's participation in the Lebanese government an "act of war" against the kingdom.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said he will not consider the premier's resignation until the two meet in person.

___

5 p.m.

Saudi Arabia's attorney general says the kingdom has called in 208 people for questioning in a sweeping probe, estimating that $100 billion has been misused through embezzlement and corruption in past decades.

Saud al-Mojeb said in a statement on Thursday that seven people were released without charge, leaving 201 people still detained.

Critics and observers say the purge that has targeted top princes, officials, military officers and businessmen is a power grab by the crown prince to sideline potential rivals and critics.

An estimated 1700 bank accounts have been frozen.