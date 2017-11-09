The Latest: Sentencing in Kentucky child porn case delayed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Latest on the scheduled sentencing of a former Kentucky high school principal who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A federal judge has delayed sentencing for a former Kentucky high school principal who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Hale said he had questions about how the state's case against 37-year-old Stephen Kyle Goodlett would impact the decisions he made. Hale said attorneys couldn't answer those questions during a 30-minute meeting in chambers on Thursday, so he decided to reset sentencing for Jan. 11.

Goodlett was principal of LaRue County High School from 2013 until he was fired last October after being charged in state court with more than 60 counts of child pornography. Federal officials later charged him with transporting and possessing child porn. State charges are still pending.

3:45 a.m.

A plea agreement calls for Goodlett to serve nine years in prison.