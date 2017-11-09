The Latest: Tillerson says progress limited on China trade

BEIJING — The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to Asia (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that when it comes to making progress on trade discussions with China, the accomplishments so far are "pretty small."

Tillerson spoke to reporters as Trump was wrapping up his second and final day in China. Tillerson says: "There is a lot of work left to do."

Trump earlier called on China to address unfair trade practices that drive what he called a "shockingly" large trade deficit.

But Trump stopped short of castigating Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng), saying he didn't blame the country for having taken advantage of past U.S. administrations.

__

5 p.m.

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China are presenting a united front following two days of meetings despite lingering differences over trade and North Korea.

Trump criticized the "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the two countries, but said he doesn't blame the country for having taken advantage of the U.S. He says the two have made great progress on economic and security issue.

But Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is offering a blunter assessment:

He says, "in the grand scheme of a $3- to 500 billion trade deficit, the things that have been achieved are pretty small."

Trump heads to Vietnam on Friday for the first of two summits during his trip to Asia.