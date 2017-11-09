The Latest: VP Pence touts GOP tax overhaul in Indiana
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Latest on
6:30 p.m.
The Republican former Indiana governor and congressman heard from local business owners who say a tax cut would help them buy equipment, hire more people and raise employees pay.
Pence characterized debate over the plans as neither a Republican or Democrat issue but a "jobs issue, a competitiveness issue." He urged residents to call their representatives and "tell them that Indiana needs a tax cut." He characterized debate over the plans as neither a Republican or Democrat issue but a "jobs issue, a competitiveness issue."
He also called on the Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, who is up for re-election next year, to support the plan.
5:37 a.m.
Pence was scheduled to meet with local business leaders, participate in a round table discussion and deliver a speech focused on the GOP effort in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield.
In recent months, Pence and President Donald Trump have both visited the state, alternately attempting to woo and coerce Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly, a Democrat, into backing tax legislation. Donnelly is up for re-election next year, and Indiana went for Trump by almost 20 points during the 2016 election.
The tax overhaul has been pitched by Republicans as way to rev the economy. But others are skeptical that it would make much difference for the vast majority of people — and in some cases cost them more.
Still, he said it the push was good politics for Republicans, who have struggled to get much done in Washington, despite controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House.
"Even if this doesn't move Sen. Donnelly's vote, it's starting to prime the discussion for next November," Shufeld said, alluding to midterm elections.
Earlier Thursday, the Senate released its own version of the plan, while the House Ways and Means Committee approved its own version of the legislation.
Pence is a former Indiana governor and represented the state in Congress for 12 years.
The bills in Congress represent the first major reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades, and the effort is the top priority for President Donald Trump and Republicans who've failed to deliver any major legislation this year.
Pence's will be joined Thursday by Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
