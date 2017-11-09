Tribe: Deputy fatally shoots boy on Wisconsin reservation
ODANAH, Wis. — The Bad River Tribal Council says a young boy has been fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy on its reservation in northern Wisconsin.
The sheriff's department confirms a "male subject" was killed by a deputy in Odanah on Wednesday not far from the Bad River Casino. Authorities say deputies received a 911 call from a resident reporting the male who was shot was walking down the street with a knife.
The boy was taken to an Ashland hospital where he was pronounced dead. The deputy was not hurt.
Authorities say it was an isolated incident and that no other suspects are at large.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
