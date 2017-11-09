Trump unaware as Abe falls in bunker during golf game
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japan's prime minister said his round of golf with visiting President Donald Trump was a good chance to relax and discuss difficult issues.
It also was an opportunity to display some nimble gymnastics, according to Japan's TV Tokyo.
The television network flew a helicopter over the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday to capture the highly anticipated informal round.
It broadcast a video showing a player identified as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe trying repeatedly to hit his ball out of a steep bunker. As he finally made the shot, Trump began walking away, and Abe ran up the side of the bunker to catch up.
But just as the 63-year-old prime minister stepped up onto the grass, he slipped, making a graceful backward flip down into the sand.
Trump apparently never noticed the flip as he walked away, his back to Abe.
Japanese shared the video widely on Twitter on Thursday.
___
TV Tokyo video: http://www.tv-tokyo.co.jp/mv/you/news/post_143713
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The racists who seek division are getting braver. So should we all: Mochama
-
Why finding 'It's okay to be white' posters at the U of C doesn't surprise anyone
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer