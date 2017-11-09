Trump unaware as Abe falls in bunker during golf game

TOKYO — Japan's prime minister said his round of golf with visiting President Donald Trump was a good chance to relax and discuss difficult issues.

It also was an opportunity to display some nimble gymnastics, according to Japan's TV Tokyo.

The television network flew a helicopter over the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Sunday to capture the highly anticipated informal round.

It broadcast a video showing a player identified as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe trying repeatedly to hit his ball out of a steep bunker. As he finally made the shot, Trump began walking away, and Abe ran up the side of the bunker to catch up.

But just as the 63-year-old prime minister stepped up onto the grass, he slipped, making a graceful backward flip down into the sand.

Trump apparently never noticed the flip as he walked away, his back to Abe.

Japanese shared the video widely on Twitter on Thursday.

