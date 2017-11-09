News / World

Trump, Xi present united front despite differences

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a business event with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING — Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) of China are presenting a united front following two days of meetings despite lingering differences over trade and North Korea.

Trump criticized the "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the two countries, but said he doesn't blame the country for having taken advantage of the U.S. He says the two have made great progress on economic and security issue.

But Trump's Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is offering a blunter assessment:

He says, "in the grand scheme of a $3- to 500 billion trade deficit, the things that have been achieved are pretty small."

Trump heads to Vietnam on Friday for the first of two summits during his trip to Asia.

It's unclear whether he'll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

