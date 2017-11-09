US hits Venezuelans with sanctions in response to crackdown
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on another 10 current and former Venezuelan officials over corruption and abuse of power allegations related to the ruling party's crackdown on opposition.
The Treasury Department said Thursday the penalties were imposed following what it called flawed regional elections last month in Venezuela. They freeze any assets the affected officials have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
Among the officials named are the country's former communications and food ministers along with others involved in organizing elections.
The U.S. has targeted dozens of current and former Venezuelan officials with sanctions since the government set up a
