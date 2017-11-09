Va. Republican who leads House Judiciary Committee to retire

WASHINGTON — Another House committee chairman is planning to retire.

Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a 13-term congressman from Virginia.

In a statement Thursday, he says it's "the right time for me to step aside and let someone else serve the sixth district."

Goodlatte's tenure as chairman of the judiciary panel ends in December 2018 due to term limits. He describes the marker as the "natural stepping-off point" and a chance to begin a new chapter.