Welsh leader defends conduct after accused politician dies
LONDON — The leader of Wales says he had no choice but to fire a politician facing allegations of sexual misconduct who was later found dead.
First Minister Carwyn Jones said Thursday that he did everything "by the book" in handling claims against Welsh Assembly member Carl Sargeant.
Sargeant was found dead Tuesday, days after Jones sacked him from his Cabinet post. He is believed to have killed himself.
Sargeant's family says he was not given details of the allegations, but that they dealt with "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping."
Sargeant had denied wrongdoing.
Jones says he "had no alternative but to take the action that I did, and I hope that people will understand that."
He says he will "welcome any scrutiny of my actions" in an independent investigation.
