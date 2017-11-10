2 arrested after dismembered body found under house

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A dismembered body has been found beneath a mobile home in South Carolina, and two people have been arrested.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news release that the body of 51-year-old Gary James Stone was found in several containers under a home Thursday.

Sheriff Steve Mueller told local media that Stone's common-law wife, 40-year-old Dawn Michelle Wilkins and her son, 18-year-old Charles Jacob Bridges, have been charged with murder.

Mueller says Stone's mother asked deputies to check on him Nov. 3. The sheriff said Wilkins told deputies Stone was drinking and had left and had not heard from since.

Deputies returned Wednesday and then got a tip Thursday that someone had been killed at the property.