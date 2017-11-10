7,000 victims of former Chad dictator push for reparations

DAKAR, Senegal — Seven thousand victims who suffered torture and other abuses under the rule of Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre have filed a human rights complaint against the government, saying it failed to comply with court-ordered reparations.

Lawyers filed the complaint Friday with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

A landmark trial in Chad in 2015 convicted 20 security agents for involvement in human rights violations, including murder and torture, during Habre's 1982-1990 rule. The court awarded $125 million to the civil parties, ordering that the government and perpetrators each pay 50 per cent .

The victims say they have tried to engage Chad's government to pay reparations for more than two years.