Albania completes destruction of pre-NATO ammunition
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's
Albania joined NATO in 2009 and has replaced its old Kalashnikov automatic rifles with NATO-standard weaponry. Some 26,000 tons of Soviet- and Chinese-made ammunition and more than 100,000 small weapons were destroyed as part of the switch.
Some 656,000 weapons and 1.5 billion rounds of ammunition were stolen from Albanian army depots in 1997 during civil unrest sparked by Ponzi scheme failures.
