Another Australian lawmaker quits over dual citizenship ban

CANBERRA, Australia — Another Australian lawmaker has announced his resignation over a constitutional ban on dual citizens sitting in Parliament, triggering a second byelection that could cost the government its fragile grip on power.

John Alexander announced on Monday that he was waiting on advice from the British Home Office on whether he had inherited citizenship from his English-born father. On Saturday, the 67-year-old former professional tennis player told reporters he was "most likely" a dual citizen.