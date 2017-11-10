Another Minnesota lawmaker accused of sexual harassment

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's House speaker has suspended the committee chairmanship of state Rep. Tony Cornish after two women accused the lawmaker of sexual harassment.

Speaker Kurt Daudt issued a statement late Thursday in which he also asked the House's nonpartisan human resources staff to look into the allegations against the Republican from Vernon Center. Cornish had been chairman of the House Public Safety Committee.

Cornish denies wrongdoing and says he intends to fight the accusations.