Big cheetah-like feline captured in Pennsylvania town
A
A
Share via Email
READING, Pa. — Police say they captured a big African cat, resembling a cheetah, running loose through the streets of a small Pennsylvania town.
Reports about the spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3. When Reading (REH'-ding) officers tracked it down, they initially thought they'd found a cheetah.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County says they got a call from the police department about the feline on Saturday.
When staff responded, they found a cat called an African serval about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet.
It's been transported to a big cat rescue group.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Advocates want Ottawa-born man to have Canadian citizenship despite new charges
-
This Montreal scalper scoops up tickets by the hundreds—then sells them back to you at huge profits
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days