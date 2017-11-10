Buses upended in Berlin evoke suffering of Syrian refugees
BERLIN — A Syrian-born artist has upended three buses next to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, an installation meant to evoke the suffering of civilians in Syria.
Manaf Halbouni's "Monument" mirrors a barrier made of buses that was placed on a street in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo to protect residents from sniper fire.
Halbouni's work was set up earlier this year outside the Frauenkirche church in Dresden, a symbol of that city's rebirth following its destruction in World War II. It drew criticism from far-right groups.
Halbouni said Friday the symbolism of the work is "just as strong" in Berlin. He added: "I think it's very important for the discussion to be resumed, particularly in the capital."
