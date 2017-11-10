China's new passenger jet finishes first long-haul flight

BEIJING — China's homegrown large passenger jet has touched down safely after its first long-haul test flight, bringing the nation one step closer to competing directly with aircraft giants in Europe and America.

China hopes to develop its C919 jet to compete with popular single-aisle jets such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

State media said the plane lifted off the tarmac in Shanghai on Friday and flew west about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) to the city of Yanliang.