Climate activists stage protest at German coal-fired plant

BONN, Germany — Environmental activists have staged a protest at a German coal-fired power plant to highlight the country's continued use of heavily polluting fossil fuels.

Protesters projected images of Pacific islanders threatened by climate change onto the cooling tower of the lignite-fuelled power station in Neurath, western Germany, early Friday.

The stunt, organized by representatives of Pacific island nations and environmental group Greenpeace, takes place as diplomats from around the world meet in nearby Bonn to discuss implementing the Paris climate accord.