College student reports being robbed at gunpoint by children
YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.
An alert from York College says the student was walking alone down an alley when he was approached by four or five children who demanded money. The student reported that one of them had a gun and was wearing a ski mask. The robbers appeared to be between 10 and 12 years old.
The student didn't have any money but handed over his headphones.
The school says the robbery appears unrelated to other recent crimes. York is about 25 miles (40
The York City Police Department is investigating.
The York Daily Record reports that a community meeting to discuss campus safety with police has been scheduled for Nov. 16.
Information from: York Daily Record, http://www.ydr.com
