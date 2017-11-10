Ecological research tower to be built at Yellowstone park

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park is having a 59-foot (18-meter) tower built at the Blacktail Deer Plateau as part of a new ecological research and monitoring site.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the park announced on Thursday that the tower will be built and funded by a National Science Foundation project aimed at studying the causes and effects of environmental change.

Park officials have decided the tower won't significantly harm the environment. Construction is scheduled to start in late fall of this year.

The science foundation's U.S. National Ecological Observatory Network plans to use the tower for 30 years.

The tower will produce data about the impacts of landscape changes, climate change and invasive species. The data will be made public.

