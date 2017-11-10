Ex-teacher charged with soliciting minor for prostitution

LANSING, Mich. — A former Michigan middle school band teacher acquitted in 2002 of sexual conduct involving a student has been charged in a separate case with soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The Lansing State Journal reports that new charges against 60-year-old Jeffrey Howenstine are related to a sex-trafficking ring that also ensnared the area's former prosecutor, Stuart Dunnings III. Dunnings served 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct and solicitation.

An Ingham County sheriff's detective says Howenstine was identified by the man who ran the sex-trafficking ring as having been a customer several years ago.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Howenstine's lawyer. A hearing is set for Dec. 5.