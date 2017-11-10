France still hunting for suspects in 2015 Paris attacks

PARIS — France's top counterterrorism prosecutor says authorities are still hunting for suspects in the 2015 attacks that killed 130 people around Paris and that "zones of mystery" remain about the Islamic State group cell that carried them out.

Prosecutor Francois Molins said Friday on broadcaster Francetvinfo that in addition to the 13 dead attackers, 13 suspects have been identified in France, Belgium and Turkey.

Molins also warned of a surge in isolated attacks and said authorities are continuing to thwart attempted violence, including in an operation this week that led to 10 arrests in France and Switzerland.