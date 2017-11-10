French, German leaders want joint future 100 years after WWI
PARIS — The presidents of France and Germany say Europeans must stand up to nationalism and build a "common future," as they mark 99 years since the armistice ending World War I.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday it's "necessary and urgent" to reinforce the European Union over the coming year to stop "skepticism and rejection" from spreading.
At his side in Paris, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier acknowledged fears of Europeans "who don't feel protected from the consequences of globalization." But he too insisted that Europe must move forward "so that events like those we knew over the past century ... don't repeat themselves."
Both leaders will inaugurate a museum Friday on a rocky peak overlooking the Rhine Valley where about 25,000 French and German soldiers were killed during World War I.
