GOP loses bid to shield communication over congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal judge is ordering the Pennsylvania Legislature's Republican leaders to turn over documents about how they developed the 2011 map of the state's congressional districts, which a lawsuit claims gave the GOP an unconstitutional advantage in elections.

The judge Thursday gave the top two Republican leaders a week to produce communications they or aides had with REDMAP, the party's 2010 redistricting project, and information used to develop the map. Republican leaders had argued they shouldn't have to disclose the communications.

Plaintiffs say they are hopeful the information will enable them to prove at trial next month that Republicans improperly used their role in administering elections to achieve partisan objectives.

Republican leaders didn't immediately comment.