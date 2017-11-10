Greece's once-powerful Socialists to form centrist alliance
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's once-dominant Socialist party is electing its next leaders as it works to expand
Nine candidates are hoping to be elected leader of a new alliance between the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, or PASOK, and centrist party Potami. The current leaders of both parties are running for the post.
The candidates wound up their campaign appearances on Friday. A runoff likely will be needed after a primary-style vote on Sunday.
Founded by late Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou, PASOK won a landslide election victory in 2009 under his son, George Papandreou. Greece slid into a major economic crisis weeks later.
Most Socialist supporters shifted to the left-wing Syriza party, headed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
