House Speaker: Change laws after nuclear plant failure

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House speaker is proposing six laws after the abandonment of two nuclear reactors in the state.

House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville said in a news release Thursday the proposals would prevent customers from paying for the failed project.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. and the state-owned utility Santee Cooper abandoned construction July 31, blaming the failure in large part on the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the chief contractor.

The utilities had already spent more than $9 billion, much of it from ratepayers.

Lucas' legislation would cut SCE&G customer rates by 18 per cent , the amount they're currently paying for the project. Customers might also get refunds for what they've already paid.