Image of Asia: Melania Trump visits Beijing zoo
In this photo by Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan, U.S. first lady Melania Trump posed for photos with Chinese children holding U.S. and Chinese flags and bald eagle dolls near the panda enclosure at a zoo in Beijing.
Mrs. Trump watched with students from the Shija elementary school as one panda chomped down on a late breakfast of bamboo shoots and leaves.
