Islamists rally near Islamabad, demand removal of minister

ISLAMABAD — Hundreds of Islamists have camped out on the edge of Pakistan's capital to demand the removal of the country's law minister over a recently omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a constitutional bill.

The rally began with a few hundred members of the small radical Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party who had gathered earlier this week at the main Faizabad crossing outside Islamabad. By Friday, the gathering grew to about 3,000, disrupting public life and prompting police to set up shipping containers on the throughway to prevent the protesters from entering the city.