Islamists rally near Islamabad, demand removal of minister
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Hundreds of Islamists have camped out on the edge of Pakistan's capital to demand the removal of the country's law minister over a recently omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a
The rally began with a few hundred members of the small radical Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party who had gathered earlier this week at the main Faizabad crossing outside Islamabad. By Friday, the gathering grew to about 3,000, disrupting public life and prompting police to set up shipping containers on the throughway to prevent the protesters from entering the city.
The demonstrators seek the removal of Law Minister Zahid Hamid although he apologized and said the omission of the reference how Muhammad is the last prophet in Islam was a clerical mistake that was later corrected.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Trudeau set to meet Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at APEC summit in Vietnam
-
Cyberbullying aside, Coun. Farkas could face difficulties on his SW BRT motion
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno