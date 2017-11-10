Israeli firm apologizes for Weinstein work, to donate funds

JERUSALEM — An Israeli intelligence company has apologized for its work with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, pledging proceeds will be donated to women's groups.

Asher Tishler, member of the Black Cube advisory board, said "Of course we apologize to those hurt by this. Of course women were hurt. Now, in retrospect, it's a shame this we took this job."

Tishler made the apology in an interview to Israel's Channel 2 News this week. He said the firm intends to give profits from the project to women's groups.